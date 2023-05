The new virtual meeting pod from the company Framery is designed to recreate an in-person feel at a distance Framery

A new phone booth-sized virtual meeting pod uses a large screen and ultra-high-definition video streaming in an effort to provide the more intimate experience of in-person conversation. It is part of a growing movement to develop long-distance meeting alternatives to the workhorse Zoom calls of the remote work era – and it delivers a more natural experience than strapping on a virtual reality headset to step into a cartoony metaverse.

Meetings may be …