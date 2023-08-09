Liquid Supports Binance with eKYC solution in Japan

Liquid has been selected as an Identity verification partner by Binance Japan .

. In the first step of this initiative, LIQUID eKYC, an identity verification service, will be provided to Binance Japan.

TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Liquid Inc., the company behind Japan’s widely used eKYC solution “LIQUID eKYC”, announced today its partnership with Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users.

LIQUID eKYC offers top-in-class facial authentication through its unique AI-based image processing capability, enabling smooth identity verification in accordance with the respective legal and security framework in each country.

Takeshi Chino, General Manager for Japan at Binance said:”Binance’s robust KYC framework plays a critical role in protecting the platform, users and community, and the entire ecosystem from potential threats. We are excited to launch our Japan platform in a fully compliant manner with stringent and comprehensive eKYC solutions enabled by Liquid. Binance will continue to uphold a high standard of safety and compliance in Japan.”

Hiroki Hasegawa, CEO of Liquid, said:”LIQUID eKYC realises an identity verification process with an extremely low user drop-off rate through its superior facial recognition and ID document image recognition technologies. In fact, it has been implemented in a wide range of industries, including banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, Web3-related services, telecommunications carriers, antique (second-hand goods) buyers, the sharing economy, dating applications, and metaverse-related services. We are pleased to provide the necessary service that will allow them to continue serving more users in a secure and compliant manner.”

About Liquid

Liquid aims to make a seamless world where all 7.7 billion people in the world can easily and safely use all services as they are by automatic and ubiquitous authentication. We provide our own Digital ID, KYC and Authentication service, where users can prove their identity anytime, anywhere in the world with their smartphone or face. We are expanding our service globally and use the know-how accumulated under the Japanese strict law and rule. We adapt our operations and services flexibly and quickly to changes in the required legal and security framework.

For more information, visit: https://liquidinc.asia/global/

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

