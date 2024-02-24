Liquid Wind and partners Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Siemens Energy and Topsoe unveil eFuel Design & Performance Centre to accelerate eFuel innovation and production

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Liquid Wind, together with international decarbonization leaders and partners Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Siemens Energy and Topsoe, announce the eFuel Design & Performance Centre (DPC) in Hørsholm, Denmark. Launching today, the DPC will drive technological progress, strengthen production capacity and bring in-demand eFuels to market at scale.

The shared eFuel DPC is the first of its kind, with a joint research and development (R&D) department, where all five partners will collaborate and innovate to accelerate facility deployment. It will be instrumental in developing and refining the technical expertise required to build eMethanol plants in a manner that is rapid, efficient and cost-effective, so they can be deployed at scale globally. By leveraging partners’ innovative technologies and modular solutions, the DPC will deliver ready-to-build eMethanol plants that are quicker to fabricate, transport, construct and commission.

The DPC is a major milestone that will further accelerate the design and implementation of eFuel facilities capable of supplying a nominal 100,000 tons of eMethanol per year. Three projects are currently under development in the Nordics, including FlagshipONE, the world’s first commercial scale eMethanol facility, and the goal is to develop up to ten additional plants by the end of 2027. The plants will significantly contribute to the global eMethanol market and future emissions reduction in hard-to-abate industries, such as global shipping.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind, comments:

“We are delighted to be inaugurating the eFuel Design & Performance Centre, and to contribute with the project development know-how required for driving the electrification of the transportation sector. Our unique and long collaboration will continue to lead the green transition and production of sustainable fuels.”

Anne-Laure de Chammard, Executive Board Member at Siemens Energy, says:

“There will be no energy transition without green molecules. But for green hydrogen and eFuels to become a sustainable and competitive alternative, we need scalable, standardized, and optimized production facilities. The joint work of all partners in this Design and Performance Centre will make a significant contribution to getting this new industry up and running as quickly as possible.”

Julien Gennetier, VP Energy Division at Alfa Laval, comments:

“To accelerate decarbonization we need strong collaborations across the energy sector. We are therefore proud to be part of this partnership serving as a key technology provider. Our products and solutions actively support existing applications in the decarbonization of electricity, heating & cooling, fuels and chemicals. The new Design and Performance Centre enhances our joint focus on innovation for faster implementation of scalable and commercially viable solutions in the eFuel area.”

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, says:

“We are proud to bring our expertise and experience to the eFuel Design & Performance Centre, which will foster an environment of innovation that will accelerate progress. Collaboration is essential to achieving decarbonization goals, especially for hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping. Carbon Clean’s proprietary solvent and modular point-source technology are at the forefront of demonstrating the vital role of carbon capture in contributing to the commercialization and at-scale deployment of eFuels.”

Sundus Cordelia Ramli, Chief Commercial Officer P-to-X, Topsoe, ends:

“The maritime industry is responsible for 3% of global carbon emissions. It is therefore one of the most important sectors to decarbonize, which is exactly the purpose of the Liquid Wind consortium. With the opening of the Design and Performance Centre, our teams will have a shared platform for developing state of the art-solutions, and we’re dedicated to accelerating the decarbonization of shipping.”

Formed in 2020, the partnership is contributing to the fight against global warming by positioning itself as a key technology provider for the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries.

