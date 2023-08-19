Lirunex Empowers Traders in China, Thailand, and Vietnam with Comprehensive Trading Services

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lirunex, the award-winning online trading platform and brokerage, is proud to announce its commitment to empower traders in China, Thailand, and Vietnam with a wide range of comprehensive trading services. As part of its mission to expand its reach across the APAC region as disposable income in the region grows, Lirunex aims to provide traders with a comprehensive and regulatory-compliant platform to access global financial markets.

With an extensive suite of trading services, Lirunex caters to both experienced investors and newcomers to the trading scene. With a focus on trader’s experience, Lirunex ensures that users have access to a wide range of assets, including forex, commodities, CFDs, equity indices, precious metals, and energies.

The platform was built from the ground up to be user-friendly and effective, giving clients access to insightful statistics and information that can be applied to make data-driven trading decisions. Delivering further value for traders, the recently launched LX Academy provides traders of all experience levels with comprehensive and applicable trading knowledge. Insights into local trading market trends and conditions through a variety of courses, webinars and other resources in various languages are made available for traders.

Lirunex, in contrast to platforms with restrictive trading regulations, allows a variety of trading methods, such as hedging and scalping, giving traders the flexibility to use their preferred method. Additionally, Lirunex offers a number of payment options, making it simple for traders from many regions for seamless transactions.

This internationally licenced broker further reiterates its commitment to compliance in light of the rising concerns about cybersecurity and regulatory issues in the digital age. To ensure these issues are addressed, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), and the Republic of Maldives Ministry of Economy and Development (MED) all oversee the segregation of traders’ funds in reputable financial institutions.

Rapid enablement

In recent years, Lirunex has been actively expanding its reach across the APAC region. The platform’s participation in prominent events like the Traders Fair Vietnam Hanoi 2023, iFX Expo Asia 2023, Trader’s Fair in Manila, and the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2023 were aimed to engage with the trading community.

At the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2023, Lirunex received the prestigious award for Best Asia Forex Broker 2023, a true testament to the platform’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Lirunex recent growth worldwide is also evidenced by its trading volumes, which have reached USD 10 billion and counting. Serving over 15,000 traders from across the globe and investments worth USD 40 million are traded weekly.

“Lirunex is devoted to empowering traders in across APAC by offering them quality trading services along with financial market information to ensure that traders are making wise choices while accessing international financial markets. We are honored to be named as Asia’s as Best Forex Broker of 2023, and this achievement reinforces our dedication to deliver the best trading experience to our valued clients,” said Jack Fong, CEO of Lirunex.

While Lirunex strives to reinforce its position in the APAC region, the platform eagerly seeks to establish fresh partnerships and cultivate opportunities for traders to flourish in the dynamic online trading segment.

About Lirunex

Lirunex is a leading online trading platform and brokerage, committed to empowering traders worldwide with a reliable and regulatory-compliant environment to access global financial markets. With a focus on trustworthiness and customer satisfaction, Lirunex offers an extensive suite of trading services, including forex, commodities, CFDs, equity indices, precious metals, and energies. As a globally licensed broker, regulated in multiple financial jurisdictions, Lirunex ensures traders’ funds are securely segregated in trusted financial institutions. The platform’s user-friendly interface, low spreads, and fast execution make it a preferred choice for traders of all levels.

For more information about Lirunex, please visit : https://lirunex.com/

