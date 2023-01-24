Jimmys Post

Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Jan 24, 2023
Lithia & Driveway (PRNewsfoto/Lithia Motors, Inc.)

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to Participate

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website, or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD), the premier automotive retailer in North America, offers a wide selection of vehicles across global manufacturers and provides a full suite of financing, leasing, repair, and maintenance options. Purchasing and owning a vehicle is easy and hassle-free with convenient solutions offered through our comprehensive network of locations, ecommerce platforms, and captive finance division. We deliver profitable growth as we pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

