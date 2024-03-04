Local Business Owner Named to NSBA Leadership Council

ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Beth Newton, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at alpha | BRAVO in St. Louis was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Newton, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see the impact of laws and regulation. I’ve reached a point in my career, and in my life, where I want to do more than simply react to them and discuss them,” stated Newton. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business voices to those who need to hear it most: Congress.”

Newton is an award-winning writer and marketer, published author, speaker, and agency founder with a nearly 30-year career crafting marketing strategies for companies of all sizes, from high-growth start-ups to Fortune 500 brands. She is a member of CHIEF, Forbes Agency Council and the Entrepreneur Leadership Network,

Newton joins the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Beth Newton as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. She came highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

alpha | BRAVO is an award-winning social media agency that works exclusively with service-based businesses. Led by Founders Beth Newton (CEO) and Aaron Newton (CCO), the agency serves mid-market and enterprise B2B tech, logistics, and professional services companies across the US. Companies that want to know more about their work can visit agencyab.com or call (314) 227-9353.

Contact:

Beth Newton

34-540-0705

beth@agencyab.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-business-owner-named-to-nsba-leadership-council-302078530.html

SOURCE alpha | BRAVO

