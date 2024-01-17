LONGi and Power Solution jointly launch SDG Project "Light Up Africa" at World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 officially kicked off in Davos, Switzerland, with the theme “Rebuilding Trust”. During the Davos Summit, LONGi Green Energy Technology, a leading renewable energy company, signed a partnership agreement with Shenzhen Power Solution, a professional off-grid solar home system manufacturer, to provide tailor-made solar products, including cells and modules, to off-grid communities in Africa to help alleviate poverty and improve education.

Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi held a talk with Li Xia, Chief Executive Officer of Shenzhen Power Solution at the World Economic Forum Congress Center. They both shared the best practices of affordable solar power solutions for poverty alleviation, especially for the population at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

Li Xia received the 2024 Schwab Foundation Social Innovation Awards–Social Entrepreneurs in Davos. Li Xia was the only recipient from China this year and is the first Chinese woman to be honored for this award.

It is reported that over 780 million people, about 10% of world’s population, live in off-grid regions, most in the Sub-Saharan Desert areas. Founded in 2009, Power Solution has offered products in 66 countries and helping over 7.8 million families, including 54 million extreme poverty.

Dennis She said technological innovations in the solar power industry has offered solutions for global energy transition. “As a pioneer for innovation on renewable energy. LONGi has been committed to reducing costs and improve efficiency for solar power, which is not only beneficial to countries seeking energy transition, but also important to the underdeveloped regions to have access to green power.”

Li Xia said Power Solution is dedicated to improving the quality of life of the global BOP (Bottom of the Pyramid) population with green energy. “Joining hands with LONGi will allow Power Solution offer more innovative solutions in the future for African countries”, added Li Xia.

“We believe that by working closely with Power Solution, LONGi can offer the most-needed communities with affordable green solar solutions to empower the BOP communities in Africa to improve income and have better access to education”, Dennis She said.

Francois Bonnici, Director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Head of Foundations, World Economic Forum said: “It’s exciting today to witness the partnership between LONGi and Power Solution, to be able to demonstrate what is possible when a company and a social enterprise come together, using the power and scale of a company and the grassroots ability of a company like Power Solution to bring electricity, energy and opportunity to BOP population.”

Dennis She added “Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG7) is key to achieve all United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for a more sustainable future. The decrease of solar power costs is the very foundation for energy equity at the global scale, especially to the underdeveloped regions.”

Dennis She said “We have confidence in working together with Power Solution team to best leverage the power of affordable and clean energy to more communities to address the other SDG goals, including “No Poverty”, “Good Health and Well-being”, “Quality Education”, “Gender Equality”, “Clean Water and Sanitation”, “Decent Work and Economic Growth”, “Climate Actions”, etc. This is also in line with LONGi’s sustainable development concepts “L-I-G-H-T” initiated last year in Beijing.”

In December, 2023, LONGi’s Jiaxing Production Base in China’s East Zhejiang Province has been recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Global Lighthouse Factory. This recognition was the world’s first solar module manufacturing base joining WEF’s Global Lighthouse Network (GLN). LONGi’s Jiaxing Factory was one of the 21 new Global Lighthouse Factories recognized in 2023.

The World Economic Forum recognized LONGi for the innovative adaptation of intelligent technologies to promote intelligent solar products manufacturing. The World Economic Forum said that “many of LONGi’s technological innovations are industry-first, and independent patented technologies, and could reduce unit manufacturing costs by 28% within one year, unit energy consumption by 20%”.

SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

