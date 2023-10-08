LONGi displays its Hi-MO series modules at the IGEM Exhibition in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi showcased its high-efficiency Hi-MO series modules at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2023) in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from October 4 to 6, 2023. Focused on the applications of green technology, environmental protection, and renewable energy, IGEM is an ideal platform for solution providers and green energy companies to enter the rapidly expanding ASEAN market.

At the exhibition, LONGi unveiled its new flagship product, the Hi-MO 7 series, featuring HPDC cell technology, under the theme “Leading the Best to LIGHT Green Future”. Of particular note is the module with the new standard size of 2382*1134mm, which adheres to the 72-cell format to ensure product quality and electrical compatibility. Delivering N-type modules with 600W+ power output, the new series boasts a conversion efficiency of up to 22.5% and a maximum power output of 610W. It offers superior performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, garnering significant attention and favor from customers in Southeast Asia.

Another exhibition highlight was the first appearance of the upgraded Hi-MO X6 module, which features advanced HPBC cell technology. These modules boast higher conversion efficiencies and lower LCOE compared to traditional modules. With an efficiency of up to 23.3% in mass production, the Hi-MO X6 modules represent a significant milestone for the globally distributed market.

On the first day of the exhibition, LONGi won the “Best Sustainable Booth” award from the organizer of IGEM 2023. The award highlights the organizer’s recognition of LONGi’s sustainable development performance, as well as the affirmation of LONGi’s brand and global influence.

Malaysia, known for its abundant solar resources and government initiatives towards a green economy, has become one of the world’s most vibrant photovoltaic markets. LONGi aims to deepen its presence in Malaysia and contribute to the growth of the photovoltaic industry and renewable energy development. Through continuous technological innovation and commitment to quality, LONGi seeks to lead the industry and facilitate greater breakthroughs in energy transformation in Southeast Asia.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-displays-its-hi-mo-series-modules-at-the-igem-exhibition-in-malaysia-301950180.html

SOURCE LONGi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

