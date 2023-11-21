L'Oréal Canada announces the recipients of the 20th L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Young Talents fellowships

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ – Women are still largely under-represented in the sciences, yet we need their talents and perspectives more than ever to provide egalitarian solutions to the major social, economic and environmental challenges facing us today.

That’s why, at a ceremony held on November 20, 2023 at the French Embassy in Ottawa in the presence of Mr. Michel Miraillet, Ambassador of France to Canada, five promising Canadian women researchers were honoured and rewarded as part of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program, with the support of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO.

These five young women have joined the international L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science community, made up of 4100 women researchers, seven of whom have won a Nobel Prize. During the ceremony, the extraordinary contribution of women in science was celebrated among a distinguished audience of representatives from the scientific world, academics, opinion leaders, politicians, members of public authorities and organizations promoting gender equality and women’s emancipation.

This exceptional ceremony was also an opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the For Women in Science in Canada program, now widely recognized by institutions and the scientific community for its impact in promoting the recognition and visibility of scientific excellence among women researchers.

“L’Oréal Canada is very proud to celebrate the 20th edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Young Talents fellowships. This milestone underscores L’Oréal Canada’s enduring dedication to recognizing and empowering women in science. Over the last 20 years, L’Oréal Canada has awarded more than 90 fellowships to women in various Canadian province and territory,” said An Verhulst-Santos L’Oréal Canada President & CEO. “I would like to extend my profound congratulations to our 2023 fellows. These extraordinary women who embody innovation, are now part of the global L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science community, and will make a profound impact in the world of science.”

CANADIAN FELLOWS 2023

Since 2003, L’Oréal Canada and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO have been rewarding young doctoral and post-doctoral researchers, awarding $60,000 CAD in research fellowships each year.

The L’Oréal-UNESCO 2023 Research Excellence Fellowships, valued at $20,000 each, are awarded to support major post-doctoral research projects undertaken by young Canadian women at a pivotal moment in their careers. They reward excellence and enable the best scientists, selected by a committee of experts, to pursue their research. Yves-Gérard Méhou-Loko, Secretary-General of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, had the pleasure of presenting them to :

– Dr. Michelle Asbury, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, University of Calgary, for her work in understanding how the different components of human milk (such as nutrients, bioactive components and microbes) work together to improve the short- and long-term health of premature infants.

– Dr. Marianne Falardeau-Côté, Institut de biologie intégrative et des systèmes & Chaire Littoral, Université Laval, for her work to highlight the links between marine ecosystems, fisheries, food security and Inuit health in the context of climate change, and to inform decision-making on environmental management and adaptation to climate change.

A $10,000 supplement from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science 2023 program was awarded by Prof. Alejandro Adem, President of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, to a Canadian scientist involved in a promising research project:

– Dr. Sabrina Rondeau, Department of Biology, University of Ottawa, for her work in understanding the far-reaching consequences of human activities on wild pollinators, and in finding sustainable solutions to mitigate the global decline of bees.

In collaboration with the France Canada Research Fund (FCRF), two fellowships of $5,000 each to encourage and develop scientific and academic exchanges between France and Canada, in all fields of knowledge, from the basic sciences to the humanities and social sciences, were awarded by Martine Lagacé, FCRF Co-President. The L’Oréal Canada France Canada Research Fund 2023 Fellows are:

– Ariane Godbout, Department of History, Université du Québec à Montréal, for her research on the experience of citizenship of the inhabitants of the city of La Rochelle in the first half of the 17th century, i.e. how the townspeople of the time were able to become involved in civic life outside the traditional institutions of political power.

– Lia Huo, Department of Chemistry, University of Toronto, for her work on a hydrogel delivery system that would enable the targeted delivery of proteins or nucleic acids into the eye to remedy rod and cone degeneration. The aim of this research is to develop therapeutic measures against the blindness that results from many retinal dystrophies.

These five Fellows will also be invited to participate in the L’Oréal Canada For Girls in Science mentoring program, in partnership with UNESCO schools in Canada and Let’s Talk Science, where they will encourage girls’ scientific vocations at the high school level, shatter myths about scientific careers and, hopefully, inspire others to follow in their footsteps to make the world a better, more inclusive place.

THE WORLD NEEDS SCIENCE AND SCIENCE NEEDS WOMEN

Since 1998, the L’Oréal Foundation and UNESCO have been working together on an international level to promote women in science through the international For Women in Science Awards and national and regional Young Talent programs, valuing the scientific excellence of female researchers and giving them the means to break through the glass ceiling. This visionary partnership has put the issue of gender equality in science on the international agenda, highlighting the work of many outstanding women scientists, accelerating women’s access to leadership in science and inspiring the next generation of female researchers.

About L’Oréal Canada

L’Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L’Oréal Groupe, the world’s leading beauty company, managing 40 iconic beauty brands. Celebrating 65 years in Canada, L’Oréal Canada operates a head office, a plant and a distribution centre in Montreal, and employs more than 1,450 people from 70 nationalities. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L’Oréal Canada’s commitment to sustainable development is powered by the L’Oréal for the Future program, which follows clear 2030 targets for climate, water, biodiversity and natural resources. The subsidiary also actively supports L’Oréal Foundation programs such as L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science.

About the Canadian Commission for UNESCO

The Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO) is the link between Canadians and the vital work of UNESCO – the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Through its networks and partners, it promotes UNESCO’s values, priorities and programs in Canada, and brings the voice of civil society specialists to the international stage. The CCUNESCO reports to the Canada Council for the Arts.

About NSERC

As Canada’s premier organization for promoting excellence in discovery and innovation, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) supports visionary, inquisitive and innovative minds in their pursuit of scientific and technical breakthroughs that benefit our country. NSERC works with universities, colleges, companies, governments and not-for-profit organizations to remove barriers, create opportunities and attract new research talent, enabling Canada’s scientific community to excel. Driven by a desire to push boundaries and boundaries, NSERC empowers Canadian researchers and engineers to think outside the box.

About the Fonds France-Canada pour la Recherche (FFCR)

The Fonds France-Canada pour la Recherche (FFCR) is a flagship instrument for Franco-Canadian scientific cooperation, created in 2000 by the French Embassy in Canada and a consortium of 16 Canadian universities. In its 22 years of existence, the RSTF has funded over 300 joint research projects. Today, with 21 member universities, it continues to support some twenty new projects each year, led by French and Canadian teams collaborating for the first time.

SOURCE L’Oréal Canada Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

