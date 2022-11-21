Los Angeles Startup HUG is the Latest 'Tech For Good' Innovator, with an App to Honor and Preserve the Memory of our Loved Ones

When it comes to honoring the memory of those we’ve lost, traditional social media or messaging platforms aren’t cutting it. HUG wants to change the way we remember our loved ones, while helping us to heal at the same time.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HUG today announces the launch of its new platform that lets you save your family history forever, in a modern and secure environment, so future generations can enjoy and learn from it too. HUG provides a safe and comforting space where you can celebrate your memories instead of focusing on loss and loneliness.

HUG functions like a private social media platform that connects friends and family around the memory of those we’ve lost. When you sign up, you can create (or join) a memorial page where you can upload pictures, video, voice and text for free. You can then add as many people as you want to the invite-only page. HUG is also currently working on adding more features -like a Timeline and an immersive mode- and services -to facilitate for instance the planning of funerals. The startup will charge in the future for premium features but will always keep a free version. It will never sell ads on the app, nor will it sell user data.

The loss of a friend or family member can be one of the most challenging experiences of someone’s life. HUG made its mission to help ease the loneliness and grief that comes with it. David Sitbon, CEO of HUG, believes its platform can play an important role in the process by acting as a sacred space for its users. And it goes far beyond. Sitbon explains HUG revolves not only around the process of remembering and grieving after a loss, but its social nature allows you also to deepen your connection with those who are still alive. Ultimately, HUG wants to be the most complete and modern solution on the end-of-life market.

David Sitbon, a serial entrepreneur born in France, first considered the idea for his new startup a few years ago after the loss of his grandmother, when his family was communicating on Whatsapp to share pictures and memories of her. The idea resurfaced during Covid-19 as Sitbon realized the importance of coming together emotionally, while staying physically apart. Sitbon decided to launch HUG to serve as a modern digital tribute, a tool to remembrance and healing.

ABOUT HUG: HUG is a private social network that helps you heal after the death of a loved one. It works by bringing you, your family and your friends together to celebrate the memory of your loved one. Our platform gives you all the tools you need to create a safe, modern and beautiful memorial page so your most treasured Life Stories are always there with you, anywhere and anytime. HUG Your Memories https://www.hug-memories.com/

