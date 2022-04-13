Lucid Announces New Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Model with 1,050 Horsepower

Lucid Air Grand Touring customer deliveries already in progress; deliveries of new Grand Touring Performance model begin June 2022

New Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance delivers 1,050 horsepower, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds

Lucid Air Grand Touring rated at 819 horsepower, surpassing an earlier estimate of 800, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds

With an EPA-estimated range of up to 516 miles – or 4.6 miles of driving range per kilowatt hour – Lucid Air Grand Touring leads the entire EV industry in efficiency

NEWARK, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced today that it has begun customer deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring and that it will introduce a new version of Lucid Air, the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance.

Introducing the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance

The Lucid Air Grand Touring will soon be joined by an exciting new version of the Air: the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. With 1,050 horsepower, the dual-motor Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance is the most powerful electric vehicle currently available in North America – and with an EPA-estimated driving range of 446 miles, still more than any other brands’ electric vehicles, it doesn’t compromise. Two of Lucid’s proprietary electric motors – one at each axle – propel the Air Grand Touring Performance from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds. It will have an MSRP of $179,000 and customer deliveries in the U.S. are slated to begin in June 2022. In Canada, the Air Grand Touring Performance will be priced at $242,000 CAD (before taxes), with deliveries beginning in August 2022.

“Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance answers the strong demand we continue to see for higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “The remarkable speed with which we are able to conceive and bring this model to market is possible only because of Lucid’s high degree of vertical integration and in-house production of our proprietary EV powertrain and battery pack technology.”

Customer Deliveries Have Already Commenced for Grand Touring

The retail launch of the Lucid Air Grand Touring model range signifies a major milestone in Lucid’s growth, as it is the first production series to be introduced following the sold-out Lucid Air Dream Edition, limited to 520 units.

“Lucid Air Grand Touring epitomizes the promise of the Lucid brand – a triumvirate of industry-leading range and efficiency, stellar driving dynamics, and luxurious interior space,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “This unparalleled fusion of attributes is the product of Lucid’s groundbreaking in-house technology, exemplified by our miniaturized drive units with unrivaled power density and race-proven 900V+ battery and power architecture.”

Model Overview Grand Touring Grand Touring

Performance Deliveries in progress Deliveries beginning in June

(USA) & Aug (CA) Drivetrain Dual-Motor, AWD Dual-Motor, AWD Power 819 hp 1,050 hp Acceleration, 0-60 mph* 3.0 sec 2.6 sec EPA-estimated Range 19″ wheels 516 miles – 21″ wheels 469 miles 446 miles * – Acceleration times measured on 21″ wheels

Features

Both the Air Grand Touring and the Air Grand Touring Performance are fully equipped to deliver a world-class experience for drivers and passengers.

Standard equipment for both models includes:

Glass Canopy spanning windshield to roof

Elegant and intuitive Lucid UX with 34-inch floating Glass Cockpit and 5K resolution

resolution Extensive over-the-air software update capability

DreamDrive Pro, Lucid’s advanced driver assistance system, with 30+ features and future-ready hardware including the first automotive LIDAR in North America

21-speaker Surreal Sound immersive audio system with Dolby Atmos compatibility

Intelligent Micro Lens Array LED Headlights, a solid-state system developed in-house by Lucid

Heated and ventilated front seats with massage

Soft-close doors, power opening/closing trunk and frunk

Ultra-fast 900V+ charging system, enabling users to add up to 300 miles in 21 minutes at a 350 kW DC fast charger, as demonstrated in recent independent media tests

Exterior Colors and Wheels

The Air Grand Touring and Grand Touring Performance are offered in a palette of carefully curated exterior colors: Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red.

Both Grand Touring versions come standard with 21-inch wheels and Pirelli tires specially developed for Lucid. The Grand Touring Performance features a new wheel design for Lucid, a 21-inch Aero Sport wheel. The Air Grand Touring is also available with 19-inch Aero range wheels with all-season tires.

Interior Themes Inspired by California

The Air Grand Touring and Air Grand Touring Performance are available with four interior themes, each evoking a sense of place in Lucid’s design home in California:

Santa Cruz

Taking cues from the solar noon sunshine in Santa Cruz, this beautiful contrast of light and dark features Nappa Full-Grain Leather in Lucid Black and Ceramic with North American Walnut trim and Alcantara inserts.

Tahoe

Drawing on the dramatic hues of gold and orange as the sun sets behind the lake and mountains of Tahoe, this interior features Nappa Full-Grain and Premium Natural Grain Leather in Lucid Black and Saddle with Carbon Oak Trim.

Mojave

Inspired by the rich backdrop of the dark desert night, Mojave features Nappa full-grain and premium natural grain leather in Lucid Black and Graphite with Carbon Oak trim.

Mojave PurLuxe (Later availability)

PurLuxe leather alternative in Lucid Black and Graphite with Carbon Oak trim and Alcantara inserts.

About Lucid Group

Lucid’s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company’s first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Dream Edition features an official EPA estimated 520 miles of range or 1,111 horsepower. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid’s new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are underway.

