Luxury Travel Retailer launches Best of 2023 campaign.

Luxury Escapes, one of the world’s fastest growing travel companies, is launching the Best of 2023 campaign, giving travellers in Asia unrivalled access to the year’s best travel deals.

Luxury Escapes has a growing membership of eight million+ global members – all enjoyin g s avings, a wealth of curated add-ons and the assurance of 24/7 customer support.

avings, a wealth of curated add-ons and the assurance of 24/7 customer support. This Christmas, Luxury Escapes is launching the Best of 2023 campaign, a selection of amazing deals for our subscriber base in Asia that give customers unparalleled value.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Luxury Escapes, one of the world’s fastest growing travel companies, is giving customers the chance to access its best-ever packages for a limited time, launching the Best of 2023 campaign on Dec 26, 2023. Customers will get access to exceptional deals in sought-after locations such as the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Big box retailers have Black Friday, whereas, for the travel sector, Black January sees hotels and travel agents join forces to offer customers the absolute best deals of the year coming out of the Christmas break.

Clive Ellul Hawthorn, VP Asia & Middle East at Luxury Escapes commented, “Our members are at the heart of everything we do which is where the expertise of our passionate team of travel professionals played a pivotal role in delivering the very best deals of 2023.”

About Luxury Escapes

Founded in Australia in 2013, Luxury Escapes is a global leader in offering the world’s best travel experiences for less, with an intuitive and user-friendly website, app and dedicated 24/7 call centre. Luxury Escapes offers a gateway to the world via tailor-made experiences on everything from world class accommodation to excursions, tours, flights, travel insurance and car hire. Luxury Escapes currently has over 5,000 travel products on their site and app, addressing the travel requirements for customers in Asia.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/luxury-travel-retailer-launches-best-of-2023-campaign-302022130.html

SOURCE Luxury Escapes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

