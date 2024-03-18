Machine Learning Summit 2024 kicks off Shanghai leg

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Since Alan Turing proposed “Turing Machine” and the possibility of machine “thinking” in 1936, the rapid development of AI represented by Machine Learning (ML) has profoundly changed our world. Powered by exponential increases in computing capabilities and massive datasets, ML is now capable of driving self-driving vehicles, parsing petabytes of text and images, and achieving superhuman performance on an array of challenging problems.

At the forefront of these advances are large language models, which leverage massive scale to push the boundaries of what was once thought possible for AI. Models like GPT demonstrate the potential of large-scale pretraining to automate myriad knowledge work tasks. As ML systems continue achieving groundbreaking feats, convening the top minds in the field to reflect on this progress and discuss implications is indispensable.

The Machine Learning Summit (ML-Summit), established in 2017, has solidified its reputation as the premier event for showcasing cutting-edge ML research and applications. This year’s summit, ML-Summit 2024, co-organized by CSDN and Boolan, will take place April 25-26 in Shanghai, bringing international leaders from both industry and academia together to share breakthrough work.

Front-line industry-level AI researchers/engineers/innovators will convene to explore the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in Machine Learning, including model training, scaling, transfer learning, and self-supervised techniques, multimodal models etc. Join us to help shape the future of this transformational technology.

Summit Dates: April 25-26, 2024

Location: Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor, Shanghai, China

Event Website: http://ml-summit.org/en

Leveraging input from our distinguished Technical Committee and subject matter experts, ML-Summit 2024 has designed 12 tracks to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest advances across the AI and LLMs technology stacks.

Tracks include:

LLM Technology Evolution

Large Multimodal Models

LLM Engineering & Architecture

LLM Application Practices

GenAI Product Innovation

LLM Application

Frameworks & Tools

Intelligent Agents

Code LLMs & Software Development

ML/LLM Ops

AI/LLM Infra

Computility & Optimization

LLM Industry Practices

Each track features presentations and workshops from top researchers pushing the boundaries of these important domains. Attendees will gain insights applicable to their own work, learn how others are solving complex challenges, and network with peers tackling similar opportunities and obstacles in the field.

Since the inaugural ML-Summit in 2017, luminaries across AI and machine learning fields have graced the main stage to share their expertise. Pioneers like Michael I. Jordan, Lukasz Kaiser, Kenneth Stanley, Jürgen Schmidhuber and Gary Bradski have all delivered inspiring keynotes at ML-Summit.

Top technology companies have also supported ML-Summit through the years, with frontline experts from Apple, Google, Microsoft, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and ByteDance showcasing their work.

In addition to inviting the world’s foremost researchers and practitioners, ML-Summit actively engages the technical community. If you have proven success stories, novel technical perspectives, or a burning passion to share, we warmly invite you to join our remarkable lineup of speakers. Your presentation will enrich the program and energize attendees from both industry and academia.

Interested presenters and nominators could contact hemiao@csdn.net. Proposals for visionary talks addressing real-world ML impacts are enthusiastically welcomed.

Ticketing: service@boolan.com

Exhibitions: partner@boolan.com

Speaking opportunities: hemiao@csdn.net

Press relations: media@boolan.com

Visit https://www.ml-summit.org/en for more information or to register.

We hope to see you join us for this milestone conference!

