MAGGI CELEBRATES MALAYSIA, FROM FARM TO FAMILIES, PROUDLY MADE BY MALAYSIANS, FOR MALAYSIANS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For more than five decades, MAGGI has held a special place in the lives of Malaysians. Since 1969, iconic favourites such as the Chilli Sauce and MAGGI 2-Minute Noodles have seamlessly woven themselves into countless homes, becoming an integral part of significant good-food moments. The deep affection for MAGGI has led the brand to be present in 9 out of 10 households[1]. This is a testament to how MAGGI has become the favourite brand to express love and that special touch through cooking – ‘Air tangan’, that personal touch infused in every meal.

In a celebratory event last Friday, MAGGI brought to life the very essence of ‘cita rasa’ Malaysia through the ‘air tangan’ of Malaysians. Four passionate foodies proudly showcased their ‘air tangan’ through delicious creations using a wide variety of MAGGI products. Among the highlights are, the classic duo, Ayam Masak Merah with Nasi Tomato creatively prepared with a healthy twist; as well as the transformation of a humble packet of MAGGI Asam Laksa Noodles into an authentic Sabahan dish by incorporating a local ingredient, jeruk tuhau.

‘Air tangan’ is more than just the language of love in cooking, it is also the care and dedication of Malaysians who work tirelessly behind each MAGGI product. MAGGI is truly made by Malaysians, with two manufacturing facilities located in Selangor and Sarawak, dedicated to bringing the local taste to the Malaysian homes.

“We are so proud of all the many generations of Malaysians that have built MAGGI. From the dedicated Nestlé Chili Club farmers in the East Coast region, to our talented chefs, hardworking colleagues in factories, sales representatives, merchandisers and the entire commercial team, who represent the best of this ‘cita rasa’ Malaysia which we hold so dear to our hearts. This is how we are able to consistently deliver products that meet the high expectations of Malaysians with trust and love,” said Mr Juan Aranols, CEO of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad.

In the spirit of celebration, MAGGI recognised a number of highly dedicated colleagues who have worked tirelessly behind the brand. This includes chilli farmers like Noraini binti Ismail, whom for the past 23 years has constantly upskilled herself with new farming techniques to ensure that the soil is fertile and yields top-quality chillies for MAGGI Chilli Sauce. The Factory Quality Assurance Manager, Mohd Khusaini Bin Awang, whom for 27 years has ensured the highest quality and taste consistency of the MAGGI 2-Minute Kari Noodles that Malaysians love, and many other inspiring stories.

“We are truly humbled to be a household name in Malaysia. MAGGI has created many warm and memorable moments for Malaysians across all walks of life, through products that deliver the distinctive taste we love. This very taste is the pride of the MAGGI brand as it is crafted by the ‘air tangan‘ of Malaysians. They are the ones who lovingly prepare meals with their own personal touch, for which we deeply appreciate. Be it a simple MAGGI Kari telur pecah for a loved one or a festive Nasi Briyani Ayam that brings the family together, all while creating cherished memories. This is what makes MAGGI a truly Malaysian brand, made by Malaysians, for Malaysians,” added Ms. Ivy Tan, Business Executive Officer of MAGGI, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad.

Throughout this period of celebration, MAGGI calls all Malaysians to share their own ‘Air Tangan’ stories with the hashtag #MAGGIAirTanganKita and tag @maggi.malaysia. This can be in the form of a picture or video post featuring a cherished recipe or a significant moment in their lives involving any of the MAGGI products.

About MAGGI®

MAGGI® is the No. 1 food brand in Malaysia. Its core mission is to create good-food moments that bring families closer together. Through its wide range of products and food solutions, MAGGI® helps Malaysians to prepare tasty and balanced homemade meals for themselves or their families every day. The brand is also committed to the ever-evolving needs of meal providers, providing innovative solutions from noodles to culinary products, which continue to delight and inspire Malaysians to cook the fresh food they love and believe in. To learn more, please visit www.maggi.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MaggiMalaysia.

About Nestlé Malaysia Nestlé is the world’s largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in more than 180 countries around the world, and our 270,000 employees are committed to Nestlé’s purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products. We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity.

This is in line with our promise of delivering GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE to all. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia.

