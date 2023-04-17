Mainspring Energy Wins BloombergNEF Pioneers Award 2023 for Accelerating the Deployment of Clean Hydrogen

Mainspring Linear Generator recognized for its innovative fuel-flexible power generators

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mainspring Energy announced today that it has won the prestigious Bloomberg New Energy Finance Award 2023, in the category of Accelerating the Deployment of Clean Hydrogen, for the company’s innovative fuel-flexible power generation technology.

BNEF Pioneers awards recognize “transformative technologies with the potential to accelerate global decarbonization and halt climate change.” The recognition showcases Mainspring’s advancements in power generation and highlights the significant benefits of the Mainspring Linear Generator to commercial, industrial, and utility customers.

The Mainspring Linear Generator is a new class of clean power generator with unprecedented fuel-flexibility – including the ability to directly run 100% hydrogen and ammonia as well as biogas and other fuels. It provides local, modular power generation that is dispatchable, low cost, and scalable to grid-level operations.

“Broad availability of clean fuels and new resilient, scalable, low-cost power generation technologies that run them are essential to meeting global climate goals,” said Mainspring CEO Shannon Miller. “We are honored to be recognized as a 2023 BNEF Pioneer for designing and deploying our Linear generator products to accelerate the arrival of the zero-carbon grid.”

About Mainspring

Driven by its vision of the affordable, reliable, zero carbon grid of the future, Mainspring is delivering a breakthrough new category of power generation — the linear generator — to leading commercial, industrial, and utility customers to increase their energy resilience, generate cost savings, and meet their sustainability and climate goals. Customers include Fortune 500 companies like Kroger and Lineage Logistics, as well as utilities like AEP, PG&E, Florida Power and Light, and others. Based in Menlo Park, Calif., Mainspring is backed by top-tier investors. For more information on the company, technology, and products, please visit www.mainspringenergy.com .

