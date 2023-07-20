Mainstream: Judicial reorganization proceedings initiated for two companies in Chile

LYSAKER, Norway, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a next step in its ongoing restructuring process in Chile, Mainstream Renewable Power (“Mainstream”), the renewable energy company majority-owned by Aker Horizons ASA, today initiated judicial reorganization for two of its companies in Chile; Huemul Energía SpA and Condor Energía SpA. Please see press release from Mainstream for more information, attached.

The proceedings now underway in Chile will not impact the development plans of Mainstream’s offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar projects in other regions.

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91 51 00 00, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

About Mainstream Renewable Power

Mainstream Renewable Power is a leading pure-play renewable energy company, with wind and solar assets across global markets, including in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Mainstream is one of the most successful developers of gigawatt-scale renewables platforms, across onshore wind, offshore wind, and solar power generation. It has successfully delivered 6.5 GW of wind and solar generation assets to financial close-ready and has a global pipeline of 20.8 GW, with 1.4 GW in operation and under construction. www.mainstreamrp.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12. This stock exchange announcement was published by Marianne Stigset, Communications, Aker Horizons ASA, on 20 July 2023 at CEST 22:59.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3807278/92805dde9f5477fb.pdf Mainstream Judicial Reorganisation Energia Companies July 20 2023

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainstream-judicial-reorganization-proceedings-initiated-for-two-companies-in-chile-301882624.html

SOURCE Aker Horizons

