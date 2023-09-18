Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Projected to Hit USD 11,209.59 Million By 2032, Increasing at 15.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled “Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Security (Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security); By Deployment; By Organization Size; By Industry Vertical; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032” published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



“According to research report, the global managed detection and response (MDR) market size/share was valued at USD 2,631.87 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 11,209.59 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.”

Managed detection and response (MDR) is a cybersecurity service designed to provide organizations with the tools to protect their data and assets from threats. By partnering with an MDR provider, organizations can access security operations center (SOC) and security researchers and engineers who are responsible for analyzing occurrences, responding to security cases, and monitoring networks. The main purpose of MDR is to identify and limit the impact of cyberattacks without the need for additional employees.

Several key benefits provided by MDR include 24/7 monitoring, Improved threat detection, expert investigation of alerts and incidents, Vulnerability management, etc. Also, MDR incorporates EDR tools in its security implementation, which makes them an essential part of detection, analysis, and response roles. MDR systems can automate some steps in the investigation process using artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing expert investigative capabilities. The increase in targeted cyberattacks against companies and the requirement for compliance are driving the managed detection and response (MDR) market demand.

Our Sample Report May Includes:

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Alert Logic

Ackcent Cybersecurity

Arctic Wolf

Binary Defense

Cybereason

Cysiv Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

eSentire Inc.

Kudelski Security

Gosecure Inc.

LMNTRIX

Netsurion

Mandiant

Secureworks

Rapid7

UnderDefense R&D Ukraine

Red Canary

Proficio

SentinelOne

Expel

Sophos

Trustwave

Deepwatch

Critical Insight

Critical Start

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 11,209.59 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 2,997.57 Million Expected CAGR Growth 15.8% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Alert Logic, Ackcent Cybersecurity, Arctic Wolf, Binary Defense, Cybereason, Cysiv Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., eSentire Inc., Kudelski Security, Gosecure Inc., LMNTRIX, Netsurion, Mandiant, Secureworks, Rapid7, UnderDefense R&D Ukraine, Red Canary, Proficio, SentinelOne, Expel, Sophos, Trustwave, Deepwatch, Critical Insight, and Critical Start Segments Covered By Security, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Adoption of cloud-based endpoints: The increasing adoption of cloud-based endpoints provides flexibility, improved security, reduced maintenance, and cost efficiency, creating several significant implications and results across various industries and IT landscapes.

Cyber security attacks: Increasing number of different cyber security attacks cause the loss of business and customer data, leading to a significant risk to businesses. The production of a lot of data has increased the associated vulnerabilities to data security. These risks are fueling the need for strong security, driving the managed detection and response (MDR) market size growth.

Cost of maintenance and customization: End-point solutions require renewal, licensing, and other charges in order to function effectively. These expenses can be quite expensive for enterprises. Thus, the required cost of maintenance and customization is expected to boost the market expansion.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Rising developments: Companies operating in the industry are constantly developing innovative solutions that fulfill the demands of businesses of different sizes, which is further propelling the managed detection and response (MDR) market growth.

Segmental Analysis

SMEs segment witnessed the highest CAGR rate in 2022

Based on organization size, SMEs category accounted for the major CAGR in the managed detection and response (MDR) market. Associations with up to 1,000 employees are considered SMEs. These organizations experience various IT challenges due to their small staff and limited financial resources. SMEs face significant data and financial losses due to cyberattacks. Since most businesses are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, there is an increase in demand from companies, particularly SMEs, to reduce operational risks, preserve business continuity, and maintain compliance to avoid fines.

Cloud segment dominated the market in 2022

In terms of deployment, cloud category held the highest managed detection and response (MDR) market share in 2022. Cloud-based MDR software is gaining higher adoption as a popular delivery model for businesses as it enables customers to access endpoint solutions through the internet using a web browser. Numerous companies have created app-based managed detection and response solutions as a result of the widespread adoption of cloud technology in enterprises, creating considerable growth opportunities in the market.

Geographic Overview

North America captured the major revenue share in 2022

By geography, managed detection and response (MDR) market in North America witnessed the highest market share as the region is known for adopting advanced technologies, including endpoint solutions. In addition, beneficial government guidelines, advanced infrastructure capabilities in developed countries like the U.S. and Canada, and major risks related to cyber-attacks are predicted to create lucrative growth opportunities in the market. The rising use of mobile devices, web applications, and social media platforms in North America is also fueling the regional market growth. Further, the growing adoption of cloud technologies and demand from small and medium-sized businesses have positively influenced the market growth in the region.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a moderate revenue growth rate over the foreseen period due to the rising cases of malware, phishing, SQL injection, and DNS tunneling attacks in the region. Additionally, rapid digitization, little cybersecurity awareness, insufficient training, and inadequate regulations are boosting the managed detection and response (MDR) market growth against cyberattacks in the Asia-Pacific region.

Recent Developments

In April 2022 , Cisco issued security updates for three of its products that were deemed highly vulnerable: TelePresence, RoomOS, and Umbrella VA. These products were at high risk of exploitation to create Denial-of-Service (DOS) attacks.

, Cisco issued security updates for three of its products that were deemed highly vulnerable: TelePresence, RoomOS, and Umbrella VA. These products were at high risk of exploitation to create Denial-of-Service (DOS) attacks. In March 2022 , Crowdstrike introduced the industry’s first fully managed identity threat protection solution, “Falcon” Identity Threat Protection Complete.

Polaris Market Research has segmented managed detection and response (MDR) market report based on security, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

By Security Outlook

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

By Deployment Outlook

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size Outlook

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

