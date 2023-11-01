Market Leaders like American Elements and Hongwu International Group Lead the Nano Copper Oxide Revolution

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Nano Copper Oxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global nano copper oxide market has witnessed remarkable growth, surging to a substantial US$152.8 million in 2022. Forecasts suggest even more promising prospects, with the market expected to reach an impressive US$511.5 million by 2028, displaying an outstanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Nano copper oxide (CuO) nanoparticles are produced through an aqueous precipitation procedure, involving the use of various precursors like copper nitrate (Cu(NO3)2) and copper chloride (CuCI2), and sodium hydroxide (NaOH) as stabilizing agents. These nanoparticles are cost-effective, stable, and possess superconductivity, photovoltaic, antimicrobial, and other chemical and physical properties that enhance strength, ductility, and electrical conductivity.

Owing to these properties, nano copper oxide finds extensive applications in semiconductor devices, microelectronics, batteries, gas, textiles, agriculture, and biomedical tools. Currently, it is commercially available in powdered and dispersed forms.

Key Trends in the Nano Copper Oxide Market:

The rapid expansion of the electronics sector has led to widespread adoption of nano copper oxide in consumer electronic products such as laptops, smartphones, and desktops, for batteries and semiconductor devices. These metal nanoparticles ensure efficient electricity flow, improving overall gadget performance and driving market growth. Furthermore, copper oxide nanoparticles exhibit antimicrobial properties, making them valuable in numerous biomedical applications for treating hospital-acquired diseases and microbial pathogens.

The introduction of conductive copper oxide nanoparticle-based ink, and its utilization as a crucial component in additive manufacturing, three-dimensional (3D) printing systems, and thin film deposition applications, is propelling market growth. Substantial technological advancements aimed at optimizing nano copper oxide production methods are also contributing to market expansion. Other factors, such as high product demand across various industrial sectors due to its numerous advantageous properties and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to discover its diverse applications, are fostering a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Powdered

Dispersed

Breakup by End User:

Electricals and Electronics

Paints and Coatings

Catalysts

Energy Storage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the industry include American Elements, Hongwu International Group Ltd, Inframat Corporation, Nanoshel, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., PlasmaChem GmbH, SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., and US Research Nanomaterials Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global nano copper oxide market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global nano copper oxide market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global nano copper oxide market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nano copper oxide market? How is the global nano copper oxide market segmented by end user? What are the key regions in the global nano copper oxide market? Who are the major players/companies in the global nano copper oxide market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j67ian

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-leaders-like-american-elements-and-hongwu-international-group-lead-the-nano-copper-oxide-revolution-301974524.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

