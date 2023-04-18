Market Tactics ranked "Top Branding Agency" on UpCity

TACOMA, Wash., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Market Tactics Company (“Market Tactics” or “The Company”), an award-winning business growth agency, announces today that it has ranked as a “Top Branding Agency” in Tacoma, WA, by UpCity.

Market Tactics is a business growth agency helping clients spread brand awareness, build online momentum, and engage target audiences. Our agency helps clients define a unique brand voice, create a digital marketing strategy, and pinpoint the best advertising and social media platforms to invest in.

“Market Tactic’s values embody what it means to be an innovative, yet personable agency,” said Dan Olson, Chief Executive Officer of UpCity. “Their staff remains flexible to provide tailored solutions for each of their client’s specific needs. We are delighted to welcome their team into the UpCity Marketplace and wish them continued success for the years to come.”

Market Tactics creates a strong brand identity for its clients by developing a unique name, logo, and visual language that reflect the personality and values of the business. They are experts in leveraging communication channels, including digital marketing, social media, and content marketing, to create a strong and consistent brand presence across all touchpoints.

“I am incredibly proud to be acknowledged as a Top Branding Agency on UpCity,” said Janet Carnell Lorenz, Market Tactics Founder and CEO. “Branding is the cornerstone to making a business stand out in a crowded marketplace. I am honored to work alongside an exceptional team of marketing engineers who deliver innovative, top-notch branding services to ensure our clients stay ahead of the curve.”

About Market Tactics Company

Market Tactics was founded in 2011 as a full-service business growth and digital marketing agency. The Company specializes in website design and development, branding, social media marketing, search engine optimization, and search marketing. The agency focuses on creating a unique strategic roadmap of activities that promote your brand and products to your target audience.

Their team builds solid branding and website strategies that increase revenues, generate leads, and drive growth. Its client portfolio comes from diverse industry sectors, including eCommerce, B2B, and DTC. The Company offers growth strategies and expert analysis that give companies the edge they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced market.

About UpCity

UpCity is a B2B online marketplace that connects businesses to trustworthy service providers.

With 70,000+ listed providers—from digital marketing agencies, consulting firms, development specialists, and many more—over 1.5 million businesses have used UpCity to find an exceptional partner for their needs.

UpCity’s proprietary algorithm leveraged numerous digital signals to determine the credibility, trustworthiness, and recommend ability of U.S. and Canada-based B2B service providers. These digital data points—like reviews (both on UpCity and other third-party review sites), rankings in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed, and user experience—help UpCity connect businesses with high-quality service pros like Market Tactics Company.

