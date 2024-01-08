McAfee unveils AI-powered deepfake audio detection

McAfee has revealed a pioneering AI-powered deepfake audio detection technology, Project Mockingbird, during CES 2024. This proprietary technology aims to defend consumers against the rising menace of cybercriminals employing fabricated, AI-generated audio for scams, cyberbullying, and manipulation of public figures’ images.

Generative AI tools have enabled cybercriminals to craft convincing scams, including voice cloning to impersonate family members seeking money or manipulating authentic videos with “cheapfakes.” These tactics manipulate content to deceive individuals, creating a heightened challenge for consumers to discern between real and manipulated information.

In response to this challenge, McAfee Labs developed an industry-leading AI model, part of the Project Mockingbird technology, to detect AI-generated audio. This technology employs contextual, behavioural, and categorical detection models, achieving an impressive 90 percent accuracy rate.

Steve Grobman, CTO at McAfee, said: “Much like a weather forecast indicating a 70 percent chance of rain helps you plan your day, our technology equips you with insights to make educated decisions about whether content is what it appears to be.”

Project Mockingbird offers diverse applications, from countering AI-generated scams to tackling disinformation. By empowering consumers to distinguish between authentic and manipulated content, McAfee aims to protect users from falling victim to fraudulent schemes and ensure a secure digital experience.

Deep concerns about deepfakes

As deepfake technology becomes more sophisticated, consumer concerns are on the rise. McAfee’s December 2023 Deepfakes Survey highlights:

84% of Americans are concerned about deepfake usage in 2024

68% are more concerned than a year ago

33% have experienced or witnessed a deepfake scam, with 40% prevalent among 18–34 year-olds

Top concerns include election influence (52%), undermining public trust in media (48%), impersonation of public figures (49%), proliferation of scams (57%), cyberbullying (44%), and sexually explicit content creation (37%)

McAfee’s unveiling of Project Mockingbird marks a significant leap in the ongoing battle against AI-generated threats. As countries like the US and UK enter a pivotal election year, it’s crucial that consumers are given the best chance possible at grappling with the pervasive influence of deepfake technology.

(Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash)

See also: MyShell releases OpenVoice voice cloning AI

Want to learn more about AI and big data from industry leaders? Check out AI & Big Data Expo taking place in Amsterdam, California, and London. The comprehensive event is co-located with Digital Transformation Week and Cyber Security & Cloud Expo.

Explore other upcoming enterprise technology events and webinars powered by TechForge here.