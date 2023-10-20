MEDIA ADVISORY – Federal Member of Parliament to Provide Update on Federal Clean Electricity Investments with ARC Clean Technology

SAINT JOHN, NB, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ – Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will provide an update on federal clean electricity funding with Bill Labbe, President & CEO, ARC Clean Technology, in Saint John, New Brunswick.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. AT

Location: ARC Clean Technology

Canada Head Office

Brunswick Square

1 Germain Street, Suite 900

Saint John, New Brunswick

Note: ARC staff will be available in the lobby to accompany visitors to the secure 9th floor.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

