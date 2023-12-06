Media advisory – Government of Canada to announce the next steps toward achieving Canada's emissions reduction goal

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ – Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make an important announcement on the next steps to support achieving Canada’s emissions reduction goal. Following the announcement, the Ministers will hold a media availability.

Prior to the announcement, senior government officials from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Natural Resources Canada will hold a bilingual technical briefing, which will be on background and not for attribution.

Event: Technical Briefing via Zoom Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. (EST) / 6:00 p.m. (GST) Location: Virtual

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain more information.

Note to media: Media are encouraged to join 10 minutes prior to the start of the technical briefing.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EST) / 7:00 p.m. (GST) Location: Parliament Hill West Block Room 135-B Ottawa, Ontario

Note to media: Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

