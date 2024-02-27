MEDIA ADVISORY – Government of Canada to Make a Clean Transportation Announcement for Toronto

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, as well as representatives of the City of Toronto, will make a funding announcement on clean transportation for Toronto. Media availability will follow.
Date: February 28, 2024
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Plug’n Drive
33 Bloor Street East, 5th floor
Toronto, Ontario M4W 3H1
All media are asked to pre-register by emailing media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca
Follow us on LinkedIn
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada