Media advisory – Government of Canada to make a funding announcement to support low-carbon projects and help Canada deliver on its 2030 climate target

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – Media representatives are advised that Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make a funding announcement in support of low-carbon projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help Canada deliver on its 2030 climate target.

She will be joined by Kristi Simpson, Vice-President, Finance and Operations, University of Victoria. Following the announcement, they will hold a media availability.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. (PST) Location: District Energy Plant University of Victoria Campus

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

