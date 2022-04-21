Media Advisory – Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, to attend the Opening of the Drive Electric Resource Centre

ST. JOHN’S, NL, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ – Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John’s East, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will attend the opening of the Drive Electric Resource Centre to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A media availability will follow.

Date: April 22, 2022 Time: Noon NDT Location: Drive Electric Resource Centre 10 Pippy Place, Suite 102 St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

Note: The event will take place indoors. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

