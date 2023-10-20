MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Bibeau and Mayor Morin to Make a Clean Energy Announcement in Lac-Mégantic

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, alongside Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin, will announce a clean energy investment in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec.

Media availability will follow.

Date:                            Monday, October 23, 2023

Time:                            2 p.m. ET

Location:                    Centre sportif Mégantic

                                     Agora Space

                                     5400 rue Papineau

                                     Lac-Mégantic, Quebec G6B 0B9

