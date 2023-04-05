MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Hajdu and MP Jowhari to highlight federal budget measures for clean and green technology in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, and Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill, will visit Edgecom Energy and Circuit Energy to highlight Budget 2023 measures for clean and green technology.
Participants will provide short remarks before a photo opportunity. A media availability will follow.
Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Time: 12:30 p.m. (ET)
Where: Edgecom Energy
70 East Beaver Creek Rd, Unit 32
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 3B2
For questions related to Budget 2023, please contact the Department of Finance Canada at mediare@fin.gc.ca
Follow us on Twitter:
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada