Media Advisory – Minister Khera highlights Government of Canada Budget 2022 investments in Good Jobs, Clean Air and a Strong Economy

GATINEAU, QC, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ – The Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, will be in Don Valley East to highlight Budget 2022 funding that invests in economic growth, innovation and the green transition. The Minister will be accompanied by Michael Coteau, Member of Parliament for Don Valley East.

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Time: 11:45 a.m. EDT Place: Protectolite Composites Inc.

84 Railside Road

Toronto, Ontario

