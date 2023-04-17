Media Advisory – Minister Miller and PS Vandenbeld to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Ottawa–West Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle infrastructure in Canada and highlight Canadian-made electric vehicles. A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9 a.m. ET Location: IKEA Ottawa 2685 Iris Street Ottawa, Ontario K2C 3S4

Note: The event will take place outside by existing EV chargers in lot E, the closest parking lot to Highway 417.

