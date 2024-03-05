Media Advisory – Minister O'Regan to meet with seniors in Sault Ste. Marie

GATINEAU, QC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ – The Minister of Seniors, Seamus O’Regan Jr., will visit Kotitalo Assisted Living and Supportive Housing in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, to meet with seniors and discuss the Government of Canada’s work to help seniors age with dignity.
The Minister will be accompanied by Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. EST
|
Place:
|
Kotitalo Assisted Living and
To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, March 6. Further information will be provided upon registration.
