MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Attend and Make Announcements at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2023

BERLIN, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will attend the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2023, in Berlin, Germany. The Minister will speak publicly at the following events:
- Panel Discussion: Decarbonising Industry – Success Stories and Challenges of the Global Hydrogen Economy panel discussion at the Federal Foreign Office, Weltsaal, Berlin – March 29, 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST)
- Canada and Germany Reception: Opening Remarks at the Embassy of Canada, Berlin – March 29, 6:30 p.m. CEST
- Canada–Germany Energy Day: Opening Remarks at the Embassy of Canada, Berlin, Canada Room – March 30, 3 p.m. CEST
- Q & A with Vice Chancellor Habeck and Minister Wilkinson at the Embassy of Canada, Berlin, Canada Room – March 30, 3:15 p.m. CEST
- Media callback – March 30, 4:15 p.m. CEST (= 10:15 a.m. EDT, 7:15 a.m. PDT). Media are asked to contact NRCan Media Relations at media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada