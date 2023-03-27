MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Attend and Make Announcements at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2023

BERLIN, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will attend the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2023, in Berlin, Germany. The Minister will speak publicly at the following events:

Panel Discussion: Decarbonising Industry – Success Stories and Challenges of the Global Hydrogen Economy panel discussion at the Federal Foreign Office, Weltsaal, Berlin – March 29 , 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

– , Central European Summer Time (CEST) Canada and Germany Reception: Opening Remarks at the Embassy of Canada , Berlin – March 29 , 6:30 p.m. CEST

and Germany Reception: Opening Remarks at the Embassy of , – , Canada–Germany Energy Day: Opening Remarks at the Embassy of Canada , Berlin , Canada Room – March 30 , 3 p.m. CEST

, , Canada Room – , Q & A with Vice Chancellor Habeck and Minister Wilkinson at the Embassy of Canada , Berlin , Canada Room – March 30 , 3:15 p.m. CEST

, , Canada Room – , Media callback – March 30 , 4:15 p.m. CEST (= 10:15 a.m. EDT , 7:15 a.m. PDT ). Media are asked to contact NRCan Media Relations at media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

