Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Highlight Budget 2022 Commitments for Canada's Global Innovation Clusters

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement about Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Minister Wilkinson will be joined by Bill Greuel, CEO of Protein Industries Canada.

A media availability will follow.

All visitors to the Saskatchewan Food Development Centre must wear a mask and be fully vaccinated.

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. CT

Location: Saskatchewan Food Development Centre

2335 Schuyler Street

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

