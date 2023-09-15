Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Make a Clean Energy Announcement in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will announce clean energy investments in Calgary.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. MT

Location: Barlow Solar Project Parking Lot

10639 Barlow Trail SE

Calgary, Alberta T2C 4M5

The entrance to the site is located at the intersection of Barlow Trail and 106th Avenue SE. Attendees are advised to wear closed-toe shoes and to dress accordingly to the weather during this event.

Please note that this site is unpaved and may not be suitable terrain for certain mobility assistive devices.

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

