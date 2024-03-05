MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make a Funding Announcement in Support of Clean, Reliable and Affordable Electricity in Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make a funding announcement at the Independent Electricity Systems Operator (IESO) site in Mississauga, Ontario, in support of a clean, reliable and affordable grid. The Minister will be joined by the Honourable Todd Smith, Ontario’s Minister of Energy, and Lesley Gallinger, IESO’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

A media availability will follow.

Date: March 6, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

All media are asked to pre-register by emailing media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.

The exact address in Mississauga will be shared with attendees following pre-registration. Pre-registration must be sent in by today at 6 p.m. ET.

Media are asked to share the full names of those attending the event on their behalf. No attendees will be allowed onto the site without registering prior to the event due to on-site security protocols.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

