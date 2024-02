MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Announcement at the Canadian Nuclear Association Annual Conference

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Todd Smith, Ontario’s Minister of Energy, will make an announcement in support of nuclear energy at the Canadian Nuclear Association Annual Conference (CNA2024). A media scrum will follow in the hall outside the ballroom.

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: The Westin Ottawa

Confederation Ballroom

11 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, Ontario K1N 9H4

Minister Wilkinson will deliver a keynote speech and participate in a fireside chat at CNA2024. Livestreaming will be available.

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

Location: The Westin Ottawa

Confederation Ballroom

11 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, Ontario K1N 9H4

