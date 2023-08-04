MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Announcement on the Government of Canada's Efforts to Achieve a Clean, Reliable and Affordable Electricity System in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make an announcement related to the Government of Canada’s efforts to achieve a clean, affordable and reliable electricity grid by 2035 on the path to net-zero emissions by 2050 for every region of Canada.



Minister Wilkinson will be joined by the Honourable Brenda Bailey, British Columbia’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, as well as leading B.C. clean tech companies, utilities, Indigenous partners, youth, representatives from the electricity sector, labour and business community and more.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. PT

Location: Invinity Energy Systems Warehouse

1250 East Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C., Canada V6A 1W8

