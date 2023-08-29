Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement for Quebec

QUEBEC, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make an announcement regarding new federal investments in the electric vehicle economy. He will be joined by senior executives from the electricity and technology sectors. A media availability will follow.
Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: FLO Headquarters
2800 Rue Louis Lumière
Quebec, Quebec G1P 0A4
