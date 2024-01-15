MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make Clean Fuels Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ – The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, alongside the Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba, will make a funding announcement to support clean fuels production. They will be joined by Douglas Cole, President and CEO of Azure, and Carl Landry, Managing Director of Investments of CIB. Media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Time: 2:15 p.m. CT

Location: Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

Sanford and Deborah Riley Room

2088 Wellington Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3H 1C5

