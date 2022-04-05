Media Advisory – MP Turnbull to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

DURHAM REGION, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ – Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Durham Region.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Time: 12:10 p.m. EDT Location: Trent University, Durham Campus 55 Thornton Road South Atrium, Building A Oshawa, Ontario L1J 5Y1

Note: The announcement will take place in the Atrium of Building A. A photo-op will follow the announcement outside Building A by the EV charging station. Attendees are asked to respect provincial public health guidance, and masks are required indoors at Trent University. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

