Media Advisory – Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin to Make an Announcement with the Canadian Home Builders' Association

by

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make a funding announcement with the Canadian Home Builders’ Association in Ottawa.

Media availability will follow.

Date:                Monday May 29, 2023

Time:               11:30 a.m. ET

Location:         Canadian Home Builders’ Association Boardroom

                         141 Laurier Avenue West

                         Suite 500

                         Ottawa, Ontario  K1P 5J3

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Leave a Comment