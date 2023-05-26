Media Advisory – Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin to Make an Announcement with the Canadian Home Builders' Association

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make a funding announcement with the Canadian Home Builders’ Association in Ottawa.
Media availability will follow.
Date: Monday May 29, 2023
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: Canadian Home Builders’ Association Boardroom
141 Laurier Avenue West
Suite 500
Ottawa, Ontario K1P 5J3
Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.
