Media Advisory – Parliamentary Secretary Duguid and Mayor Gillingham to Make a 2 Billion Trees Program Announcement

Jan 24, 2023

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ – Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg, will make a 2 Billion Trees and Home Grown Tree Planting Grant program announcement at Winnipeg City Hall.

Media availability will follow.

Date:                Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Time:                9 a.m. CT

Location:          Winnipeg City Hall 

510 Main St. 

Winnipeg, MB

R3B 1B9

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

