Media Advisory – Parliamentary Secretary Julie Dabrusin to Announce Support for Energy Advisors

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a virtual announcement to support energy advisors as part of the Canada Greener Homes Grant initiative.

A media availability will follow.

Date: April 6, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. EDT

Location: This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.

Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

