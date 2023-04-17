Media Advisory – PS Fillmore to Deliver Remarks at the Smart Energy Conference

HALIFAX, NS, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the Smart Energy event – a clean technology conference in Halifax, hosted by Emera.

Date:          Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time:          8 a.m. AT

Location:   The Westin Nova Scotian – Halifax Hotel

                   1181 Hollis St.

                    Halifax, Nova Scotia   B3H 2P6

