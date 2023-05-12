MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Julie Dabrusin to Make an Energy Efficiency Upgrade Program Announcement

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ – PS Julie Dabrusin, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Rory Nisan, Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and City Councillor for Burlington; Jennifer McKelvie, Deputy Mayor for the city of Toronto; and Heather McDonald, CEO of LOFT Community Services, will make an energy efficiency upgrade program announcement in Toronto.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: 32 Grenville Street

Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1A3

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

