MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Julie Dabrusin to Make an Energy Efficiency Upgrade Program Announcement

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ – PS Julie Dabrusin, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Rory Nisan, Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and City Councillor for Burlington; Jennifer McKelvie, Deputy Mayor for the city of Toronto; and Heather McDonald, CEO of LOFT Community Services, will make an energy efficiency upgrade program announcement in Toronto.
A media availability will follow.
Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: 32 Grenville Street
Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1A3
Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
