MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Koutrakis to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement in Quebec During #EVWeek in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ – Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Quebec.

A media availability will follow.

Date: July 14, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. EDT Location: Hydro-Quebec

75 René-Lévesque Blvd W

Montreal, Quebec H2Z 1A4

Note: The event will take place outside by an existing EV charger. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada