Meet HMD, short for Human Mobile Devices… and say hi to Barbie!

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HMD has today revealed what life will look like as Human Mobile Devices. As part of its evolution, HMD is about making phones that are affordable, beautiful, desirable, and repairable. Or, to keep it simple, they help you get what you need without breaking the bank. That means creating devices that help tackle human tech challenges like e-waste and digital fatigue and make your life that little bit better.

In short, the makers of Nokia phones since 2016 will create new HMD original devices, continue to sell Nokia phones, and work with exciting partners you definitely know as part of a multi-brand vision.

“In our seven-year journey, collaboration and support has allowed us to achieve so much. And we have plans to do so much more as we introduce the world to the new HMD. We want to be a catalyst for positive and profitable change by embracing a multi-brand strategy: crafting new HMD original devices, creating Nokia phones and collaborating with well-known global partners.”

Jean-Francois Baril, HMD Co-founder, Chairman and CEO

Transformation to profit

For the first time ever, the mobile market declined two years in a row in the face of challenging economic conditions, yet HMD bucked the trend thanks to its major transformation project allowing for a significant improvement in operational profitability YoY in 20231. This success is all thanks to fresh, energetic leadership, a sharp focus on strategy, staying nimble, and getting better at keeping costs down.

Repping repair-at-home devices this summer

E-waste is one of today’s most important issues for tech makers and tech users. HMD crafts phones that don’t just turn heads, but also aim to be kinder to the planet and your bank balance.

We make award winning repairable devices (we didn’t say it, TIME Magazine did2) and phones that last longer. HMD is pushing boundaries to make the repairability experience accessible to everyone.

Did you know on average 66% of people in the UK currently live with a smashed screen?3 In Europe and ANZ, repairable devices made up 1:4 of HMD smartphone sales in 20234. This year we expect that to grow to 3:4 devices in Europe and ANZ and we expect half of the smartphone devices we sell globally to be repairable.

This summer, HMD repairability goes to the next level, substantially reducing the number of steps it takes to fix the screen. You can say goodbye to phone separation due to a broken screen and get swept up in the ‘FIY’ (Fix it Yourself) movement.

“One year ago, we introduced our first repairable phone to a great response. 12 months on, we are determined to continue to push the boundaries to reimagine repairability. As more and more people seek out easy to repair devices so they can keep their phone longer – and save hassle or delays when fixes are needed – we’re excited to make that process as easy as possible, starting this summer.”

James Robinson, HMD VP Europe, Americas and Enterprise

Purposefully leaving a lot to the imagination

HMD is all about human innovation. That means making normally expensive digital tools globally accessible and affordable. Whether that’s introducing new payment options to feature phones or adding microfinancing capabilities to smartphones, HMD already has a tradition of human innovation with purpose.

This summer, we are launching a smartphone that is a platform for innovation, making technology more accessible to more communities around the world.

Today, we are releasing a first version toolkit for developers and businesses, which contains design files and information on software integration, that is available now on our website. We are embracing open innovation, making sure people and businesses can augment their phone to fit their needs.

We want to champion many people’s creativity- which is leaps and bounds beyond what we can achieve solo. The potential is endless.

These could be as simple as a fashionable outfit, an outfit with an extended battery, a payment terminal, barcode scanners, or even portable, connected medical equipment, it really is a blank canvas for creativity.

Multi-brand for the things you expect, and the things you don’t

As Human Mobile Devices, HMD aims to redefine screen time, champion repairability, and forge meaningful partnerships as part of a multi-brand vision.

You’ll continue to see Nokia phones and we will bring back an iconic phone this summer. You’ll also see a stellar lineup of exciting new brands coming to you this year.

“Our commitment to human-centred innovation has spurred our expansion, unlocking new prospects for us and our collaborators, and has been a driving force behind our adoption of a multi-brand strategy. We take pride working with remarkable partners and are excited about extending our collaborative efforts with dynamic new partners like Mattel. Barbie and HMD are on a mission to shake things up with a new flip phone coming this summer”.

Lars Silberbauer, HMD CMO

Speaking of which…

Hi, Barbie!

As we venture into new partnerships, HMD will be guided by its core values, seeking collaborations that resonate with its mission. On that note, *drumroll please*, it is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Mattel and with Barbie, highlighting our joint dedication to shake things up, empower connections and enable some quiet amidst digital noise and interruptions.

The Barbie Flip Phone will arrive this summer 2024. Promising style, nostalgia and a much-needed digital detox, this retro feature phone will flip the script on smartphone culture and will be this summer’s hottest accessory.

Head of Consumer Products, Publishing, and LBE, Mattel EMEA, Ruth Henriquez said “At the heart of Mattel is design and innovation, and this latest collaboration is another step forward in that direction. The Barbie x HMD launch promises to be an exciting moment for Barbie fans of all ages, we’re excited to flip the switch and unveil it to the world at Mobile World Congress.”

For more information and imagery, please visit the HMD press centre.

Footnotes

1 Based on unaudited results by HMD Global Oy

2 https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2023/6323614/nokia-g22/ The Nokia G22 was placed on TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2023 list.

3 Research of 2,000 Britons was commissioned by HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones and was conducted by Perspectus Global in April 2023 for UK only audience.

4 Based on HMD Global Oy sales volumes

About HMD

We are HMD, Human Mobile Devices. At HMD, we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That’s why we are thrilled to be Europe’s largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.

Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com.

