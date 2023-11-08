Meeting Energy Needs Sustainably: Coal Gasification Market Poised for Strong Growth Through 2033

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Coal Gasification Market Report 2023-2033” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Overall world revenue for Coal Gasification Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value will surpass US$11.08 billion in 2023. The author predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033. The work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



The Growing Global Demand for Energy Is a Significant Driving Factor for the Coal Gasification Market



he growing global demand for energy is a significant driving factor for the coal gasification market. As countries seek to meet their energy needs, coal gasification offers a reliable and efficient method for converting coal into clean-burning syngas. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies like China and India has led to a surge in energy consumption. Coal gasification provides an opportunity to utilize abundant coal reserves to meet the rising energy demand.



Stricter Environmental Regulations and the Need to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions



Stricter environmental regulations and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are driving the adoption of cleaner energy sources. Coal gasification helps mitigate environmental concerns by enabling the capture and utilization of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Countries like the United States and China have implemented regulations to curb emissions. Coal gasification technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) can capture CO2 and reduce its impact on the environment.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Gasifier Type

Moving Bed Gasifier

Fluidized Bed Gasifier

Entrained Flow Gasifier

Market Segment by End-User

Chemicals

Power Generation

Liquid Fuels

Other End-User

Market Segment by Feedstock

Bituminous Coal

Sub-bituminous Coal

Petroleum Coke

Biomass

Other Feedstock

Market Segment by Technology

Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)

Chemical Looping Gasification (CLG)

Hydrogen from Coal Process (HyCO)

Coal-to-Liquids (CTL)

Polygeneration

Other Technologies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Russia

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Coal Gasification Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Air Liquide

CTCI Corporation

Foster Wheeler AG

General Electric Company

KBR, Inc.

Linc Energy Ltd.

Linde plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Sasol Limited

Sedin Engineering Co Ltd

Shanxi Lu’an Mining Group Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Wison Group

Xinwen Mining Group Co. Ltd

