Memristor Memory Devices Market size to grow by USD 39,446.25 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth of smart cities drives the market – Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The memristor memory devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 39,446.25 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 52.12%, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report –request a sample report.

Memristor memory devices market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global memristor memory devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer memristor memory devices in the market are 4DS Memory Ltd., Avalanche Technology Inc., Crocus Nano Electronic LLC, CrossBar Inc., eMemory Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intrinsic Ltd., Knowm Inc., mlabsindia, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rambus Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanmina Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Weebit, and Western Digital Corp. and others.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings –

4DS Memory Ltd. – The company offers memristor memory solutions such as 4DS Interface Switching ReRAM.

The company offers memristor memory solutions such as 4DS Interface Switching ReRAM. Avalanche Technology Inc. – The company offers memristor memory solutions such as Photoelectric-Motivated Memristor.

The company offers memristor memory solutions such as Photoelectric-Motivated Memristor. Fujitsu Ltd – The company offers memristor memory solutions such as ReRAM used in smart watches, smart glasses and hearing aids.

The company offers memristor memory solutions such as ReRAM used in smart watches, smart glasses and hearing aids. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Memristor Memory Devices Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Consumer electronics, IT and telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others), type (Molecular and iconic thin film memristor and Magnetic and spin based memristor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer electronics segment of the global memristor memory devices market comprises products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other mobile devices, which utilize memristor memory technology for data storage and processing functions. This segment is poised for growth due to the increasing demand for wearable and connected devices globally. Cisco Systems forecasts a substantial increase in the number of connected wearable devices, reaching 1.15 billion by 2022, up from 593 million in 2018. As the demand for electronics continues to rise, it will drive the growth of the global memristor memory device market in the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global memristor memory devices market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global memristor memory devices market.

North America is estimated to account for 43% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio’s analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. North America stands out as a significant market for memristors, given the substantial R&D investment made by local companies and the presence of a highly knowledgeable integrator base for memristor components. The United States , in particular, is home to many key market players who have made significant contributions to key memristor applications such as neuromorphic computing, automotive, flexible electronics, IoT, edge computing, and industrial robotics. Additionally, there is high demand for advanced consumer goods such as smartphones, PCs, and smart home appliances in North America . As memristor deployment progresses towards creating powerful and cost-effective distributed sensing and processing solutions, the demand for memristor storage devices is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

Memristor Memory Devices Market – Market Dynamics

Key Memristor Memory Devices Market Driver

The growth of smart cities is the major factor driving market growth. Governments worldwide are implementing various forms of information and communication technology (ICT) to enhance urban infrastructure. These initiatives aim to improve the quality of life and create smart cities that offer higher living standards and efficient services through advanced technology. Major global corporations, including IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, and Schneider Electric, have announced their participation in smart city projects. The integration of IoT and ICT into urban infrastructure in smart cities is expected to drive the demand for innovative infrastructure, buildings, and other structures. Consequently, the increasing number of smart city developments globally is anticipated to propel the growth of the global memristor memory devices market in the forecast period.

Significant Memristor Memory Devices Market Trend

Growth in the electronics industry boosting demand for memristors is an emerging trend supporting market growth. The consumer electronics industry is experiencing an increase in memory density and power requirements, alongside higher expectations for memristor performance. Rapid growth in the adoption of memristors is anticipated in the forecast period, primarily driven by wearables and connected devices. The demand for high-density, high-speed storage solutions provided by memristors is growing due to the increasing popularity of smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics. Memristors offer non-volatile memory, enabling data retention even when power is turned off, making them suitable for devices that require critical data storage. The rising demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications is further fueling the adoption of memristor memory devices, driving the growth of the global memristor memory devices market during the forecast period.

Major Memristor Memory Devices Market Challenge

High costs of production are a major challenge hindering market growth. The advanced technology and special materials required for manufacturing memristors result in higher manufacturing costs, rendering memristor memory devices more expensive than traditional memory technologies like DRAM and SRAM. This price disparity poses a challenge for memristor manufacturers to compete effectively. Additionally, the smaller production scale of memristor memory devices compared to traditional memory technology further contributes to the higher costs involved. However, as technology advances and production processes become more efficient, it is expected that the cost of memristor memory devices will decrease, making them more affordable and applicable across a wider range of uses. These factors present obstacles to market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Memristor Memory Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the memristor memory devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the memristor memory devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the memristor memory devices market across North America, APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the memristor memory devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 163.03 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (computers, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and networking devices), technology (DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growth of smart cities is one of the key drivers supporting the dynamic random access memory market growth.

The resistive RAM market size is expected to increase by USD 324.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37%. This report extensively covers resistive RAM market segmentation by memory type (discrete memory and embedded memory) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). One of the key factors driving growth in the resistive RAM market is the rising adoption of sensor technology.

Memristor Memory Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 52.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39,446.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 51.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, South Korea, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4DS Memory Ltd., Avalanche Technology Inc., Crocus Nano Electronic LLC, CrossBar Inc., eMemory Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intrinsic Ltd., Knowm Inc., mlabsindia, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rambus Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanmina Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Weebit, and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global memristor memory devices market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global memristor memory devices market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer electronics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer electronics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 IT and telecom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on IT and telecom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on IT and telecom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on IT and telecom – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on IT and telecom – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Molecular and iconic thin film memristor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Molecular and iconic thin film memristor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Molecular and iconic thin film memristor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Molecular and iconic thin film memristor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Molecular and iconic thin film memristor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Magnetic and spin based memristor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Magnetic and spin based memristor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Magnetic and spin based memristor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Magnetic and spin based memristor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Magnetic and spin based memristor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 4DS Memory Ltd.

Exhibit 123: 4DS Memory Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 124: 4DS Memory Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 125: 4DS Memory Ltd. – Key offerings

12.4 Avalanche Technology Inc.

Exhibit 126: Avalanche Technology Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 127: Avalanche Technology Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Avalanche Technology Inc. – Key offerings

12.5 CrossBar Inc.

Exhibit 129: CrossBar Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 130: CrossBar Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 131: CrossBar Inc. – Key offerings

12.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Fujitsu Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 133: Fujitsu Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 134: Fujitsu Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 135: Fujitsu Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Fujitsu Ltd. – Segment focus

12.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 137: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Overview



Exhibit 138: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 139: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Key news



Exhibit 140: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Segment focus

12.8 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 142: Intel Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 143: Intel Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 144: Intel Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 145: Intel Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Intel Corp. – Segment focus

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus

12.10 mlabsindia

Exhibit 151: mlabsindia – Overview



Exhibit 152: mlabsindia – Product / Service



Exhibit 153: mlabsindia – Key offerings

12.11 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 154: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 155: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 156: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 157: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Panasonic Holdings Corp. – Segment focus

12.12 Rambus Inc.

Exhibit 159: Rambus Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 160: Rambus Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Rambus Inc. – Key offerings

12.13 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 162: Renesas Electronics Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 163: Renesas Electronics Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 164: Renesas Electronics Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Renesas Electronics Corp. – Segment focus

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 168: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 169: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.15 Sanmina Corp.

Exhibit 171: Sanmina Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 172: Sanmina Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Sanmina Corp. – Key offerings

12.16 SK HYNIX Inc.

Exhibit 174: SK HYNIX Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 175: SK HYNIX Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 176: SK HYNIX Inc. – Key offerings

12.17 Weebit

Exhibit 177: Weebit – Overview



Exhibit 178: Weebit – Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Weebit – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memristor-memory-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-39-446-25-million-from-2022-to-2027–growth-of-smart-cities-drives-the-market—technavio-301882309.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

