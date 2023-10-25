Merchant Banking Services Market to Reach $232.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 18.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global merchant banking services market is driven by a high rate of adoption by merchant banking services among HNIs, an increase in demand for foreign investments, and the increase in the use of digital transformation technology.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Merchant Banking Services Market by Type (Portfolio Management, Business Restructuring, Credit Syndication, and Others), Provider (Banks, and Non-Banking Institutions), and End-user (Businesses, and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″. According to the report, the merchant banking services market was valued for $42.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $232.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Merchant banking services are designed for large institutional clients which may include corporations, individuals, and even governments. Merchant banks support the largest chunk of businesses, hence holds a very important part of the financial ecosystem.

Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7296

Prime determinants of growth

A high rate of adoption by merchant banking services among HNIs and an increase in demand for foreign investments are boosting the growth of the global merchant banking services market. In addition, the increase in the use of digital transformation technology is positively impacting the growth of the merchant banking services market. However, the high cost of merchant banking services and increasing security concerns are hampering the merchant banking services market growth. On the contrary, rising Innovations in the Fintech Industry is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the merchant banking services market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $ 42.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $ 232.2 billion CAGR 18.9 % No. of Pages in Report 254 Segments covered Type, Provider, End user, and Region. Drivers High rate of adoption by merchant banking services among HNIs. Increase in demand for foreign investments Increase in use of digital transformation technology Opportunities Rising innovations in the fintech industry Restraints High cost of merchant banking services Increasing security concerns

The business restructuring segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the type, the business restructuring segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global merchant banking services market revenue, owing to rising need for business restructuring to improve their operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency, making them more competitive in the market. However, the credit syndication segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing use of merchant banks for credit syndication can be attributed to their ability to reduce the cost of debt and improve balance sheets.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7296

The non-banking institutions segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the provider, the banks segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global merchant banking services market revenue. The dominance of the bank’s segment is primarily due to the large scale of operations. However, the non-banking institutions segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for personalization and self-service and products.

The individuals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the businesses segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global merchant banking services market revenue, due to an increase in the adoption of merchant banking services in small businesses to improve cash flow, pay off debt, or fund growth and expansion. However, the individuals segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to an increase in the adoption of merchant banking services mainly to assist HNIs with portfolio management services.

Asia-Pacific maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global merchant banking services market revenue, owing to the presence of prominent merchant banking service providers such as the U.S. Capital Advisors LLC; Bank of America Corporation; and JPMorgan Chase & Co across the region is anticipated to fuel the market’s growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to favorable demographics, rising income levels, and growing regional businesses.

Leading Market Players: –

U.S. Capital advisors LLC,

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.,

Bank of America Corporation,

DBS Bank Ltd.,

NIBL Ace Capital Limited,

MORGAN STANLEY

HSBC Bank USA ,

, Citigroup Inc.,

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.,

Wells Fargo & Company.,

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global merchant banking services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7296

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the merchant banking services market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing merchant banking services market outlook.

Merchant banking services market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the merchant banking services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing merchant banking services market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global merchant banking services market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global merchant banking services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and merchant banking services market growth strategies.

Merchant Banking Services Market Report Highlights

By End User

Businesses

Individuals

By Type

Portfolio management

Business restructuring

Credit syndication

Others

By Provider

Banks

Non-Banking Institutions

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Market Players : MORGAN STANLEY, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO., Citigroup Inc., NIBL Ace Capital Limited, BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION, Wells Fargo & Company, HSBC Bank USA, U.S. Capital Advisors LLC, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., DBS Bank Ltd.

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Video Analytics in Banking Market by Component (Software, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Application (Security and Fraud Detection, Customer Behavior Analysis, Queue Management, ATM Monitoring, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Investment Banking Market by Type (Mergers and Acquisitions, Debt Capital Market, Equity Capital Market, Syndicated Loans), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

RPA and HYPERLINK “https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rpa-and-hyperautomation-in-banking-market-A31697“Hyperautomation HYPERLINK “https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rpa-and-hyperautomation-in-banking-market-A31697” in Banking Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Application (Customer Account Management, Fraud Prevention, Report and Invoice Automation, Account Opening and KYC, Auditing and Compliance, Chatbots, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Commercial Banking Market by Products (Commercial Lending, Treasury Management, Project Finance, Syndicated Loans, Capital Market, Others), by Application (Healthcare, Construction, Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Open Banking Market by Financial Services (Banking & Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, Value Added Services), by Distribution Channel (Bank Channel, App market, Distributors, Aggregators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

Online Banking Market Service Type (Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth Management, and Others), and by Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

BFSI Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchant-banking-services-market-to-reach-232-2-billion-globally-by-2032-at-18-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301967017.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

