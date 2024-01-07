Metalpha Invests in NextGen Digital Venture Limited, Strengthening Institutional Investor Access to Digital Assets

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH) (the “Company” or “Metalpha”), a global crypto-based wealth management company, has invested in NextGen Digital Venture Limited (“NextGen”), strengthening the existing business partnership that provides institutional investors compliant investment channels for exposure to digital assets.

In April 2023, Metalpha joined forces with NextGen to launch Next Generation Fund I (the “NextGen Fund”), a structured investment channel focusing on Grayscale Investments LLC’s suite of products. Since then, the fund has outperformed Bitcoin‘s annualized return by more than 35% as of Dec.31, 2023, and consequently gained wide recognition from investors in both traditional finance and digital assets space.

Metalpha provides bespoke hedging solutions and is one of Asia‘s largest crypto derivatives solutions providers. The Company works closely with traditional financial institutions including family offices, investment funds, and crypto mining companies. The investment comes at a time when the Company is optimistic about the future performance of the NextGen Fund, and the investment announced today will provide NextGen with additional management support.

“Working with the brilliant team at NextGen has been delightful. The launch of the NextGen Fund marked the first step by both sides to roll out compliant yet rewarding products together. We look forward to building a more robust partnership going forward,” said Adrian Wang, President and Director of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Metalpha for their pivotal partnership, which has been instrumental in meeting the sophisticated demands of institutional cryptocurrency wealth management. Leveraging Hong Kong Type 9 license, NextGen is committed to providing secure and compliant cryptocurrency investment opportunities, with a steadfast focus on achieving alpha returns,” said Jason Huang, Founding Partner of NextGen Digital Venture Limited.

As a holder of Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) licenses, the Company has recently obtained an uplift to its existing Type 4 license from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

About Metalpha Technology Holding Limited

Founded in 2015, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) went public on October 20, 2017. The listed Company is dedicated to providing investing and wealth management services with a full-service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of crypto wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

About NextGen Digital Venture Limited

Founded in 2023, NextGen Digital Venture aims to be the premier platform in Asia for providing traditional finance with exposure to cryptocurrencies. NDV‘s goal is to connect traditional capital with emerging technologies that are on the verge of widespread adoption. NDV team comprises experienced professionals from leading investment firms, top-tier family offices, and successful tech startups, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering reliable and trustworthy financial solutions to clients.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management‘s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Metalpha‘s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

